Big-race tips: why this horse can win at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday, March 14, and our experts have come forward with their best bets for a sensational four days at Prestbury Park. Read on to find out who they fancy . . .

Tuesday

By Richard Birch

Il Etait Temps looks a rapidly improving hurdler who will go to Cheltenham with his confidence sky-high following an impressive success at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Supreme winners need to show a high cruising speed and turn of foot and Il Etait Temps fits the bill on what we've seen this term.

It's once again 'no offers' that Willie Mullins will dominate the Cheltenham Festival, but not every race will work out how the market anticipates.

Mullins is also responsible for the hot favourite Facile Vega, but Il Etait Temps can prove the stable's number one.

Il Etait Temps 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Conor Fennelly

Dysart Dynamo looks like he will be much more suited to the test the Arkle presents as opposed to what he faced at Leopardstown.

The seven-year-old was keen last time and was entitled to fall out the back of the telly given the fractions he set out in front, but he was still there in the firing line coming to the final fence.

The Arkle will be a much more suitable test as it's a furlong shorter, two more fences and the twisting and turning nature of the track should help him settle. This looks like it will be a small field and he could be hard to peg back.

Dysart Dynamo 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Honeysuckle: fancied to land the Mares' Hurdle Credit: Tim Goode (Getty Images)

By Kevin Morley

There seems to be a school of thought among many that Honeysuckle has regressed this term, but while she clearly isn't going to improve, I don't subscribe to the view that she is worse.

It's obvious that the Champion Hurdle is much stronger this time and if Marie's Rock goes for the Stayers', which is beginning to seem likely, her task here will be significantly easier.

Henry de Bromhead's mare was regularly sent off odds-on last season to beat the likes of Epatante and Echoes In Rain, while Brandy Love and Love Envoi, as promising as they are, have a bit to find on the figures.

Honeysuckle 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Liam Headd

Nicky Henderson has strengthened his bid for the Mares' Hurdle by supplementing Epatante and Theatre Glory, but it's his other charge Marie's Rock who I'm siding with.

She caused a shock to win last year's race and this time round she'll face a more challenging battle with superstar mare Honeysuckle also in contention. However, she's already beaten some formidable opponents in her career up to now and comes into this contest in solid form.

She won easily over course and distance in the Relkeel Hurdle in January, jumping consistently before kicking on after the final flight, and I think she'll be difficult to beat once more.

Marie's Rock 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Wednesday

By Jamie Griffith

The Gordon Elliott-trained Gerri Colombe justified favouritism in a tough contest at Sandown last time out, heading Balco Coastal before the last and running on well for a strong finish.

Gerri Colombe had jumped well during his other runs and those efforts also suggested that a longer trip could suit the seven-year-old, and that late flourish at Sandown in February has only cemented the view that three miles could be his optimum trip.

This is a tough race to attempt a new distance, with front-runner The Real Whacker likely to provide a different sort of test for Gerri Colombe, but it is a test he should overcome and can give Gordon Elliott his first winner in the race.

Gerri Colombe 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Matt Rennie

The Real Whacker has been flawless in his two chase starts at this track, which gives him a far better edge over his rivals.

His first chase win over course and distance was not ideally run but he thrived at the trip and then showed he has the speed to boot when an easy winner of the Dipper over a shorter trip on New Year's Day.

His brilliant jumping should stand him in good stead against Sir Gerhard, who was anything but brilliant on his chase debut, while class act Gerri Colombe needs to prove he handles Cheltenham. The Real Whacker is one of Britain's best hopes of the week.

The Real Whacker 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Phill Anderson

HMS Seahorse would have finished much closer to Brazil and Gaelic Warrior without a bad mistake at the final flight when fourth in last year's Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and that race has turned out to be a particularly strong piece of form.

This time around, Paul Nolan's charge arrives off the back of a handicap hurdle success at Navan when he got the better of the very well-handicapped Felix Desjy. He won going away that day, suggesting this stiffer test can yield further improvement.

HMS Seahorse 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

Thursday

By Lee Sharp

He ran a very strong race in the Irish Arkle and was competitive right up until the last. There is no shame in finishing third in such a strong race, and while many people's eyes would have been drawn to the strong-finishing Banbridge, he never looked like winning and that form can easily be reversed over a trip that will suit Appreciate It just as much.

Appreciate It will be Mighty Potter's toughest test over fences, and I believe the former Supreme winner will get the better of him in a race that looks made for him.

Appreciate It 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

By David Jennings

Shoot First might be chucked in, but I think Walking On Air might be too.

He's unexposed over 3m and looked to have loads in the tank when taking a qualifier at Exeter last month. He won that off a mark of 133 and has managed to escape with a 5lb hike, meaning he has to carry only 11st 3lb in the final.

This is the same Walking On Air who was sent off at 9-2 to win a Grade 1 at Aintree last season on only his second start over hurdles. He's out of Walk In The Park and Refinement, who was runner-up in the first running of the Mares' Hurdle, and there is plenty of stamina in his family as a brother of his was a winner over 3m at Cork.

He's a slick jumper, a strong traveller and he might have a few pounds up his sleeve.

Walking On Air 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Friday

By Gary Savage

The Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown is usually the key trial for this contest and Gala De Marceau is a decent price considering she won that contest.

Lossiemouth has received all the attention after a luckless run but Gala Marceau was keen through most of the contest and looks an improving filly.

Gala Marceau 13:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Chris Rose

Ballyadam caught the eye in this contest last year, staying on well to finish fifth behind State Man. The eight-year-old was out of sorts for much of last season but arrives in decent form after hitting the frame in a competitive handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival.

He's 4lb higher in the ratings for this year's edition but as a Grade 1-winning novice hurdler he has the ability to land a big handicap off his current mark.

Ballyadam 14:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Craig Thake

Winning three-mile point-to-pointers have a great record in this race as do longshots. Affordable Fury's form has been between 2m2f and 2m6f and he should improve for the step up in trip.

He would have gone close to winning a Naas Grade 3 but for falling at the last and he was never competitive following an early mistake in Grade 1 company last time.

His stable won this in 2014 with Very Wood, who was a similar type.

Affordale Fury 14:50 Cheltenham View Racecard

By Stuart Langley

Having had two runs in France for Emmanuel Clayeux, he was snapped up by JP McManus and sent to the up-and-coming duo of Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero. They must have seen something in him as his first two starts for them were in 2m Graded races, firstly in the Grade 1 Finale Hurdle at Chepstow in December 2021 and then the Adonis Hurdle in early 2022. He was fourth on both occasions, but was not disgraced and looked in need of further.

That proved correct when he returned this season, winning two handicaps over 2m3½f at Wetherby. The second of those in January was very impressive and he has the look of one who could be progressing fast.

Has had some support of late and could go close to giving training duo their first festival winner and round off a great season for them.

Iroko 17:30 Cheltenham View Racecard

