Big-race tips: why this horse can win the 2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival gets under way on Tuesday and our experts have had their say on the curtain-raiser, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle ( ). Who will come out on top?

Forecast odds: 7-2

By Matt Rennie

The soft ground on the opening day has blown this race open, but I'll be sticking with Marine Nationale to see a long-term plan come off.

While his 100-day layoff sees the stats go against him, he has been put away for this race since winning the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, which he'd have won far easier had he not made a mistake at the last.

That is easily some of the best novice hurdle form on offer with the second, third and fourth since winning in Graded company. The latter, Champ Kiely, won at the top-level in the Lawlor's of Naas subsequently.

The slow conditions might not be optimum, but you have to take on Facile Vega given how he bombed out last time and Marine Nationale's class can tell in the first race of the festival.

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Owen Goulding

He is not Willie Mullins' conventional Supreme horse, but I was really impressed by Diverge at Punchestown and he looks a big each-way player. He was no match for High Definition on his racecourse debut, but he was clearly in need of the run and left it well behind at Punchestown, where he cantered to success.

Whether that form is up to much is a valid question, but he never came off the bridle and could only beat what was in front of him. He clearly relishes a strong test over 2m and the forecast soft ground will not be an issue for him.

Patrick Mullins could be the ideal partner for him and, equipped with the tongue-tie for the first time on Tuesday, I'm happy to take a chance at big odds.

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Robbie Wilders

Slow ground on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival has thrown us a curveball and I find myself abandoning my long-term Supreme fancy Marine Nationale, who is Flat-bred and will appreciate a quicker surface.

Short-priced favourite Facile Vega's bubble burst at the Dublin Racing Festival last time and this looks an open Supreme. I'll be playing Inthepocket each-way for Henry de Bromhead.

Inthepocket filled the runner-up position behind Il Etait Temps in the Leopardstown contest in which Facile Vega flopped last time and the yielding surface would have been quick enough for this lightly raced six-year-old.

My selection stays further than two miles and his profile suggests soft/heavy ground is important to him, so there is every chance of a reversal with the more experienced Il Etait Temps on this stiffer track with plenty of juice underfoot.

Forecast odds: 25-1

By James Hill

There hasn't been as much rain as was forecast and with a strong wind drying out the track conditions might not be too bad. That brings High Definition into the equation again as he would be a massive danger to all if able to put in a decent round of jumping.

He's the value for the Irish. I'd pretty much ruled out a home-trained winner, but Rare Edition's Kempton success in December could still be good form having been franked by the second Rubaud when he won the Dovecote last month. The selection flopped at Huntingdon next time, although the run wasn't that awful (better than Facile Vega) and it was subsequently reported he scoped badly afterwards.

He'd won all four starts prior to that and is comfortably the most eyecatching of the British runners at the prices.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

