2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
Are you ready to roar? The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30) kicks off proceedings on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and a stellar cast of 14 will do battle over 2m½f. Who will draw first blood in the opener? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .
1.30 Cheltenham (Tuesday, March 14): Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle racecard
1 Chasing Fire
Yet to tackle a Graded race but he's had something to spare for all three hurdle wins
Trainer: Olly Murphy
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
SP forecast: 20-1
2 Dark Raven
Remains open to improvement but has work to do with stablemate Il Etait Temps
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
SP forecast: 25-1
3 Diverge
Others have achieved more but the ceiling of his ability could lie at a lofty level
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 14-1
4 Doctor Bravo
Behind two class acts in the Red Mills; this very lightly raced six-year-old could have more to offer
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 16-1
5 Facile Vega
Disconcerting he flopped last time but strong claims if rediscovering earlier star promise
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 7-4 favourite
6 Fennor Cross
Won the Grade 2 Supreme Trial here in November but it wasn't a great race for the grade
Trainer: John McConnell
Jockey: Simon Torrens
SP forecast: 50-1
7 High Definition
Classy on the Flat; plenty of potential in this code but there's a worry about his jumping
Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: JJ Slevin
SP forecast: 11-1
8 Il Etait Temps
Took advantage of Facile Vega's flop to win the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 6-1
9 Inthepocket
Second to Il Etait Temps latest; this stiff track could help but he has about ten lengths to find
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 16-1
10 Marine Nationale
Did well to win the Grade 1 Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and he could be a key player
Trainer: Barry Connell
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
SP forecast: 7-2
11 Palace Boy
Won at Chepstow in October but beaten twice since and would be a shock winner here
Trainer: FergalO'Brien
Jockey: Paddy Brennan
SP forecast: 200-1
12 Rare Edition
Limitations apparently exposed at Huntingdon latest but earlier Kempton win is strong form
Trainer: Charlie Longsdon
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
SP forecast: 25-1
13 Strong Leader
3-3 over hurdles; classier rivals here but difficult to pin down the limit of his ability
Trainer: Olly Murphy
Jockey: Sean Bowen
SP forecast: 33-1
14 Tahmuras
Won the Grade 1 Tolworth and the stiff finish up the hill should be right up his street
Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 9-1
The verdict
Last year's Champion Bumper winner FACILE VEGA still has the potential to be a superstar despite his flop at Leopardstown last month.
