2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Are you ready to roar? The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle () kicks off proceedings on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and a stellar cast of 14 will do battle over 2m½f. Who will draw first blood in the opener? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1

Yet to tackle a Graded race but he's had something to spare for all three hurdle wins

Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

SP forecast: 20-1

Chasing Fire

2

Remains open to improvement but has work to do with stablemate Il Etait Temps

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

SP forecast: 25-1

Dark Raven

3

Others have achieved more but the ceiling of his ability could lie at a lofty level

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

SP forecast: 14-1

Diverge

4

Behind two class acts in the Red Mills; this very lightly raced six-year-old could have more to offer

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

SP forecast: 16-1

Doctor Bravo

5

Disconcerting he flopped last time but strong claims if rediscovering earlier star promise

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 7-4 favourite

Facile Vega

6

Won the Grade 2 Supreme Trial here in November but it wasn't a great race for the grade

Trainer: John McConnell

Jockey: Simon Torrens

SP forecast: 50-1

Fennor Cross

7

Classy on the Flat; plenty of potential in this code but there's a worry about his jumping

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien

Jockey: JJ Slevin

SP forecast: 11-1

High Definition

8

Took advantage of Facile Vega's flop to win the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

SP forecast: 6-1

Il Etait Temps

9

Second to Il Etait Temps latest; this stiff track could help but he has about ten lengths to find

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 16-1

Inthepocket

10

Did well to win the Grade 1 Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and he could be a key player

Trainer: Barry Connell

Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan

SP forecast: 7-2

Marine Nationale

11

Won at Chepstow in October but beaten twice since and would be a shock winner here

Trainer: FergalO'Brien

Jockey: Paddy Brennan

SP forecast: 200-1

Palace Boy

12

Limitations apparently exposed at Huntingdon latest but earlier Kempton win is strong form

Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

SP forecast: 25-1

Rare Edition

13

3-3 over hurdles; classier rivals here but difficult to pin down the limit of his ability

Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Sean Bowen

SP forecast: 33-1

Strong Leader

14

Won the Grade 1 Tolworth and the stiff finish up the hill should be right up his street

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

SP forecast: 9-1

Tahmuras

The verdict

Last year's Champion Bumper winner still has the potential to be a superstar despite his flop at Leopardstown last month.

Facile Vega

