2023 Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

Are you ready to roar? The Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle (1.30) kicks off proceedings on day one of the Cheltenham Festival and a stellar cast of 14 will do battle over 2m½f. Who will draw first blood in the opener? Read on for our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1.30 Cheltenham (Tuesday, March 14): Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle racecard

1 Chasing Fire

Yet to tackle a Graded race but he's had something to spare for all three hurdle wins

Trainer: Olly Murphy
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
SP forecast: 20-1

Silk
Chasing Fire13:30 Cheltenham



2 Dark Raven

Remains open to improvement but has work to do with stablemate Il Etait Temps

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Dark Raven13:30 Cheltenham



3 Diverge

Others have achieved more but the ceiling of his ability could lie at a lofty level

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 14-1

Silk
Diverge13:30 Cheltenham



4 Doctor Bravo

Behind two class acts in the Red Mills; this very lightly raced six-year-old could have more to offer

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 16-1

Silk
Doctor Bravo13:30 Cheltenham



5 Facile Vega

Disconcerting he flopped last time but strong claims if rediscovering earlier star promise

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 7-4 favourite

Silk
Facile Vega13:30 Cheltenham



6 Fennor Cross

Won the Grade 2 Supreme Trial here in November but it wasn't a great race for the grade

Trainer: John McConnell
Jockey: Simon Torrens
SP forecast: 50-1

Silk
Fennor Cross13:30 Cheltenham



7 High Definition

Classy on the Flat; plenty of potential in this code but there's a worry about his jumping

Trainer: Joseph O'Brien
Jockey: JJ Slevin
SP forecast: 11-1

Silk
High Definition13:30 Cheltenham



8 Il Etait Temps

Took advantage of Facile Vega's flop to win the Grade 1 Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 6-1

Silk
Il Etait Temps13:30 Cheltenham



9 Inthepocket

Second to Il Etait Temps latest; this stiff track could help but he has about ten lengths to find

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 16-1

Silk
Inthepocket13:30 Cheltenham



10 Marine Nationale

Did well to win the Grade 1 Royal Bond at Fairyhouse and he could be a key player

Trainer: Barry Connell
Jockey: Michael O'Sullivan
SP forecast: 7-2

Silk
Marine Nationale13:30 Cheltenham



11 Palace Boy

Won at Chepstow in October but beaten twice since and would be a shock winner here

Trainer: FergalO'Brien
Jockey: Paddy Brennan
SP forecast: 200-1

Silk
Palace Boy13:30 Cheltenham



12 Rare Edition

Limitations apparently exposed at Huntingdon latest but earlier Kempton win is strong form

Trainer: Charlie Longsdon
Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies
SP forecast: 25-1

Silk
Rare Edition13:30 Cheltenham



13 Strong Leader

3-3 over hurdles; classier rivals here but difficult to pin down the limit of his ability

Trainer: Olly Murphy
Jockey: Sean Bowen
SP forecast: 33-1

Silk
Strong Leader13:30 Cheltenham



14 Tahmuras

Won the Grade 1 Tolworth and the stiff finish up the hill should be right up his street

Trainer: Paul Nicholls
Jockey: Harry Cobden
SP forecast: 9-1

Silk
Tahmuras13:30 Cheltenham

Jky: Harry Cobden (-lb)Tnr: Paul Nicholls
The verdict

Last year's Champion Bumper winner FACILE VEGA still has the potential to be a superstar despite his flop at Leopardstown last month.

Silk
Facile Vega13:30 Cheltenham



Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 15:00, 13 March 2023
