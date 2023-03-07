'A gap in the market few of us even noticed' - DJ Cuddles and Jockey Club release techno remix of the Cheltenham roar

If you are looking for a new song to add to your Cheltenham Festival playlist the answer may have emerged thanks to an unlikely collaboration between the Jockey Club and producer DJ Cuddles.

The Jockey Club on Tuesday released , a three-minute dance track sampling the famous festival roar that reverberates around Prestbury Park at the start of the opening race, the Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

If racing fans are unfamiliar with DJ Cuddles, a mainstay on the British clubbing scene, they may recognise the dulcet tones of Ian Bartlett, whose stirring lines of commentary feature on the track.

Bartlett is likely to be otherwise engaged when Roar Remix is played live on course next Wednesday, with techno fans encouraged to make the journey to the Best Mate Pavilion for a live set from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

"We've really enjoyed teaming up with DJ Cuddles to create the Roar Remix," said Ian Renton, Cheltenham's boss. "It's a dance anthem like no other, which takes the famous Cheltenham roar from race track to club track.

"The roar is widely celebrated among racing fans and now, we want to bring this iconic tradition to the masses. We hope it will encourage new audiences to engage with horseracing, while celebrating our existing fanbase and the institution that Cheltenham Festival has become."

Those partial to a Cheltenham tune may recall the 2010 charity cover of Petula Clark's Downtown by star names such as Sir Anthony McCoy, Mick Fitzgerald, John McCririck, Nicky Henderson and Paul Nicholls.

'A mash-up that none of us saw coming'

We asked resident tipster and electronic expert Robbie Wilders to give his take on the new release . . .

David Brent once sparked confusion in The Office by claiming he "fused Flashdance with MC Hammer s**t". With this release, DJ Cuddles has merged Supreme Novices with Ian Bartlett s**t in an electronic mash-up that none of us saw coming.

Roar Remix appeals as the type of track you would anticipate hearing under the influence of alcohol inside a pitch black nightclub and combines elements of garage, house and techno.

It is sure to resonate better with the younger racing fan than the seasoned punter and, with The Jockey Club's backing, might feature prominently on Cheltenham Festival afterparty tracklists next week.

Time will tell how Roar Remix performs in relation to its sister festival records: Kauto Star by former Racing Post journalist Mark Boylan and a charity cover of Petula Clark's Downtown, but it is easy to imagine this record quickly gaining social media traction and perhaps even eclipsing both in terms of overall fame.

Although Roar Remix lacks a standout hook, it must go down as an inspired release from producer Miles Mitchell, who exploited a gap in the market few of us even noticed. Few commentators are better suited to being sampled than the indomitable Bartlett and the Jockey Club must be applauded for this collaboration in an attempt to capture the imagination of embryonic festival followers.

