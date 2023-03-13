2023 Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict
The Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10) is arguably one of the races of the Cheltenham Festival, with star mares Epatante, Honeysuckle and Marie's Rock on course to meet in a match-up to savour on Tuesday. Not forgetting Brandy Love and Love Envoi, of course, who also bring leading claims to the 2m4f Grade 1 on day one. But which leading lady will land the spoils? Here's our runner-by-runner guide . . .
4.10 Cheltenham (Tuesday, March 14): Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle racecard
1 Brandy Love
Grade 1 novice winner last term; shaped well on return; open to further progress
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 15-2
2 Echoes In Rain
Smart dual-purpose mare; won 2m Grade 3 latest but stamina isn't assured here
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 10-1
3 Epatante
Six-time Grade 1 winner; hacked up in mares' Grade 2 latest; stays 2m4f; big player
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
SP forecast: 4-1
4 Honeysuckle
Not quite the force of old but even recent form gives her a good shout of fourth festival win
Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 3-1
5 Love Envoi
Took record to 8-9 (including Dawn Run win) in Sandown Listed latest; needs bit more here
Trainer: Harry Fry
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
SP forecast: 9-1
6 Marie's Rock
Won this last year; looked as good as ever in Relkeel here on return; should make bold bid
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
SP forecast: 3-1
7 Midnight Ginger
Quite useful and likeable mare but out of her depth here
Trainer: Andrew Martin
Jockey: James Martin
SP forecast: 100-1
8 Queens Brook
Second 12 months ago and warmed up for repeat with Grade 3 win; should give her running
Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 12-1
9 Shewearsitwell
Received 3lb when beating Queens Brook in Grade 3 over Christmas; needs more here
Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 25-1
10 Theatre Glory
Going the right way, winning Warwick Listed latest; supplemented for this last week
Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
SP forecast: 16-1
The verdict
A fascinating clash between Honeysuckle, Epatante and MARIE'S ROCK (nap) and the last-named gets the nod.
Read these next:
Cheltenham Festival day one declarations: the key questions answered
Who is most feared? Bookmakers reveal their biggest losers at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival
Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.