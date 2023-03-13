Racing Post logo
2023 Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle (4.10) is arguably one of the races of the Cheltenham Festival, with star mares Epatante, Honeysuckle and Marie's Rock on course to meet in a match-up to savour on Tuesday. Not forgetting Brandy Love and Love Envoi, of course, who also bring leading claims to the 2m4f Grade 1 on day one. But which leading lady will land the spoils? Here's our runner-by-runner guide . . .

4.10 Cheltenham (Tuesday, March 14): Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle racecard

1 Brandy Love

Grade 1 novice winner last term; shaped well on return; open to further progress

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Paul Townend
SP forecast: 15-2

Brandy Love16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Paul Townend (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

2 Echoes In Rain

Smart dual-purpose mare; won 2m Grade 3 latest but stamina isn't assured here

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Patrick Mullins
SP forecast: 10-1

Echoes In Rain16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Mr P W Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

3 Epatante

Six-time Grade 1 winner; hacked up in mares' Grade 2 latest; stays 2m4f; big player

Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Aidan Coleman
SP forecast: 4-1

Epatante16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Aidan Coleman (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

4 Honeysuckle

Not quite the force of old but even recent form gives her a good shout of fourth festival win

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead
Jockey: Rachael Blackmore
SP forecast: 3-1

Honeysuckle16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Rachael Blackmore (-lb)Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

5 Love Envoi

Took record to 8-9 (including Dawn Run win) in Sandown Listed latest; needs bit more here

Trainer: Harry Fry
Jockey: Jonathan Burke
SP forecast: 9-1

Love Envoi16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Jonathan Burke (-lb)Tnr: Harry Fry
6 Marie's Rock

Won this last year; looked as good as ever in Relkeel here on return; should make bold bid

Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Nico de Boinville
SP forecast: 3-1

Marie's Rock16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

7 Midnight Ginger

Quite useful and likeable mare but out of her depth here

Trainer: Andrew Martin
Jockey: James Martin
SP forecast: 100-1

Midnight Ginger16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: James Martin (-lb)Tnr: Andrew J Martin

8 Queens Brook

Second 12 months ago and warmed up for repeat with Grade 3 win; should give her running

Trainer: Gordon Elliott
Jockey: Davy Russell
SP forecast: 12-1

Queens Brook16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Davy Russell (-lb)Tnr: Gordon Elliott

9 Shewearsitwell

Received 3lb when beating Queens Brook in Grade 3 over Christmas; needs more here

Trainer: Willie Mullins
Jockey: Danny Mullins
SP forecast: 25-1

Shewearsitwell16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Danny Mullins (-lb)Tnr: W P Mullins

10 Theatre Glory

Going the right way, winning Warwick Listed latest; supplemented for this last week

Trainer: Nicky Henderson
Jockey: Daryl Jacob
SP forecast: 16-1

Theatre Glory16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Daryl Jacob (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

The verdict

A fascinating clash between Honeysuckle, Epatante and MARIE'S ROCK (nap) and the last-named gets the nod.

Marie's Rock16:10 Cheltenham
Jky: Nico de Boinville (-lb)Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Published on 13 March 2023Last updated 09:00, 13 March 2023
