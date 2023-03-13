2023 Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival: the runners, the odds, the verdict

The Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle () is arguably one of the races of the Cheltenham Festival, with star mares Epatante, Honeysuckle and Marie's Rock on course to meet in a match-up to savour on Tuesday. Not forgetting Brandy Love and Love Envoi, of course, who also bring leading claims to the 2m4f Grade 1 on day one. But which leading lady will land the spoils? Here's our runner-by-runner guide . . .

1

Grade 1 novice winner last term; shaped well on return; open to further progress

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Paul Townend

SP forecast: 15-2

Brandy Love 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

2

Smart dual-purpose mare; won 2m Grade 3 latest but stamina isn't assured here

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Patrick Mullins

SP forecast: 10-1

Echoes In Rain 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

3

Six-time Grade 1 winner; hacked up in mares' Grade 2 latest; stays 2m4f; big player

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

SP forecast: 4-1

Epatante 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

4

Not quite the force of old but even recent form gives her a good shout of fourth festival win

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

SP forecast: 3-1

Honeysuckle 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

5

Took record to 8-9 (including Dawn Run win) in Sandown Listed latest; needs bit more here

Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Jonathan Burke

SP forecast: 9-1

Love Envoi 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

6

Won this last year; looked as good as ever in Relkeel here on return; should make bold bid

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

SP forecast: 3-1

Marie's Rock 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

7

Quite useful and likeable mare but out of her depth here

Trainer: Andrew Martin

Jockey: James Martin

SP forecast: 100-1

Midnight Ginger 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

8

Second 12 months ago and warmed up for repeat with Grade 3 win; should give her running

Trainer: Gordon Elliott

Jockey: Davy Russell

SP forecast: 12-1

Queens Brook 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

9

Received 3lb when beating Queens Brook in Grade 3 over Christmas; needs more here

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Jockey: Danny Mullins

SP forecast: 25-1

Shewearsitwell 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

10

Going the right way, winning Warwick Listed latest; supplemented for this last week

Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

SP forecast: 16-1

Theatre Glory 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

The verdict

A fascinating clash between Honeysuckle, Epatante and (nap) and the last-named gets the nod.

Marie's Rock 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

