2023 Cheltenham Festival multiples: five Lucky 15s from bookmaker traders and reps
The 2023 Cheltenham Festival is here and during the week a popular bet for punters will be a Lucky 15, which can result in decent payouts from modest outlays. Read on to find out more about Lucky 15s and who the bookmakers traders will be putting in theirs . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.
The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Pat Cooney, bet365
Corach Rambler – Ultima Handicap Chase
Thanksforthehelp – Pertemps Final
Stumptown – Kim Muir
Imagine – Martin Pipe
Barry Orr, Betfair
El Fabiolo – Arkle
Hermes Allen – Ballymore
Gold Tweet – Stayers' Hurdle
Seabank Bistro – Albert Bartlett
John Priddey, Ladbrokes
Douglas Talking – Grand Annual
Ashroe Diamond – Mares' Novices' Hurdle
Gin Coco – County Hurdle
Bravemansgame – Gold Cup
Paul Binfield, Paddy Power
Sir Allen – Boodles
Thyme Hill – Brown Advisory
Gold Tweet – Stayers' Hurdle
Galopin Des Champs – Gold Cup
Jamie McBride, William Hill
Echoes In Rain – Mares' Hurdle
Byker – Boodles
A Dream To Share – Champion Bumper
Riviere D'Etel – Mares' Chase
How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?
How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.
