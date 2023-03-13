2023 Cheltenham Festival multiples: five Lucky 15s from bookmaker traders and reps

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival is here and during the week a popular bet for punters will be a Lucky 15, which can result in decent payouts from modest outlays. Read on to find out more about Lucky 15s and who the bookmakers traders will be putting in theirs . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Pat Cooney, bet365

– Ultima Handicap Chase

– Pertemps Final

– Kim Muir

– Martin Pipe

Barry Orr, Betfair

– Arkle

– Ballymore

– Stayers' Hurdle

– Albert Bartlett

John Priddey, Ladbrokes

– Grand Annual

– Mares' Novices' Hurdle

– County Hurdle

– Gold Cup

Paul Binfield, Paddy Power

– Boodles

– Brown Advisory

– Stayers' Hurdle

– Gold Cup

Jamie McBride, William Hill

– Mares' Hurdle

– Boodles

– Champion Bumper

– Mares' Chase

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our .

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.