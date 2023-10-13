'I'll be finishing in the Champion Stakes' - Frankie Dettori set for five rides on British Champions Day swansong at Ascot

Frankie Dettori is set to bring a significant chapter of his riding career to a close on King Of Steel in next Saturday's Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45) at Ascot.

The Group 1 contest, which is the penultimate race on the British Champions Day card, is likely to be Dettori's glittering finale as the jockey does not intend to ride in the final race, the Balmoral Handicap.

Dettori said: "I'm hopefully going to have five rides at Ascot but not in the Balmoral Handicap as I'll be preparing for a press conference afterwards. Therefore, I'll be finishing in the Champion Stakes when I hope to ride King Of Steel for the first time."

Among Dettori's other four mounts on his intended farewell to British racing could be recent Sun Chariot Stakes winner Inspiral .

Talking at a Great British Racing media event on Friday morning, joint-trainer John Gosden said: "Obviously the main race is the QEII in which we have Inspiral and Nashwa engaged and both could run.

"Inspiral has come out of the Sun Chariot in great order before which she only had two and a half races really. If she runs next week I would say going on to the Breeders' Cup would be unlikely as that would mean three races in 28 days, which would be a bit much."

Gosden added: "Nashwa is also entered in the Champion Stakes in which we also have Mostahdaf. We'll see nearer the time as we are on weather watch. Nashwa ran a huge race in the Irish Champion Stakes last time to be third and welll make a decision on Wednesday which race shelll go in."

Mostahdaf , who is on a Group 1 hat-trick following victories in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and Juddmonte International at York, is 7-2 second favourite generally for the Champion Stakes.

Gosden added: "Mostahdaf has won on soft but very soft or heavy would be a no-no for him. We'll see what the weather brings through the week. It's another ground watch situation as we don't want to see the word 'heavy' in there for him."

"He's been in great nick since York. He's had a great year and has enjoyed a break between his races. He's a great character, he's up for it every morning. You get him on anything from good to soft to good to firm and he shows a great turn of foot."

Of the other Ascot races, Gosden said: "In the Champions Fillies & Mares, we could have three runners including Free Wind, who found the ground a bit lively in the Arc when Frankie wrapped her up when she wasn't handling it. Sweet Memories could well run,as could Running Lion. We won't be running Emily Upjohn on Champions Day and she will either go for the Breeders' Cup or else be put away for the Dubai Sheema Classic in March."

In the opening Group 2 Champions Long Distance Cup, Dettori looks likely to ride Trawlerman .

Gosden said: "In the Long Distance Cup, we have our old friend Trawlerman, who finished third in it a year ago and has won both of his races this year, and Sweet William could also be looking at that. Courage Mon Ami would be 50-50 at the moment for the race as he's had a little niggle."

On the last race on the card, Gosden said: "We've nothing for the Balmoral Handicap as Ryan Moore got off Saga after running in the Cambridgeshire and said step him up in trip, so we'll do what Ryan has told us."

