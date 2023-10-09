Shadwell not afraid to take on City Of Troy in Dewhurst - plus Hukum could be a surprise Champions Day supplement

The Shadwell team are hopeful their progressive juvenile Alyanaabi can give odds-on favourite City Of Troy something to think about when he steps into top-level company for the first time in the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Owen Burrows-trained colt showed he could handle both the track and trip on the Rowley Mile last time out when coming from nowhere to land the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes in September under Jim Crowley.

The son of Too Darn Hot – who is also from the family of 1,000 Guineas winner Ghanaati – will become Shadwell's first runner in the Group 1 contest since 2020 after making a winning debut in June and finishing fourth in a Listed contest at Ascot the following month. He returned from a break to run down Boiling Point at Newmarket, with the success allowing connections to consider a tilt at the Dewhurst against the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite.