Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Shadwell not afraid to take on City Of Troy in Dewhurst - plus Hukum could be a surprise Champions Day supplement

Alyanaabi: will head for the Dewhurst after winning at Newmarket last month
Alyanaabi (near): will head for the Dewhurst after winning at Newmarket last monthCredit: Mark Cranham

The Shadwell team are hopeful their progressive juvenile Alyanaabi can give odds-on favourite City Of Troy something to think about when he steps into top-level company for the first time in the Native Trail's Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Owen Burrows-trained colt showed he could handle both the track and trip on the Rowley Mile last time out when coming from nowhere to land the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes in September under Jim Crowley. 

The son of Too Darn Hot – who is also from the family of 1,000 Guineas winner Ghanaati – will become Shadwell's first runner in the Group 1 contest since 2020 after making a winning debut in June and finishing fourth in a Listed contest at Ascot the following month. He returned from a break to run down Boiling Point at Newmarket, with the success allowing connections to consider a tilt at the Dewhurst against the Aidan O'Brien-trained favourite. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 9 October 2023Last updated 18:01, 9 October 2023
icon
more inBritain
more inBritain