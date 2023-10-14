Racing Post logo
The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Qipco British Champions Day special

Can Trueshan land his fourth Long Distance Cup? Will Paddington return to winning ways? Does Frankie Dettori treat us to a crowd-pleasing flying dismount?

Qipco British Champions Day takes place on Saturday, October 21 and racing fans are gifted with a high-class card that features four Group 1 contests.

Looking ahead to what should be an unforgettable day’s action, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read on Friday.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 14 October 2023Last updated 15:00, 14 October 2023
