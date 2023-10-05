John Gosden 'looking towards' Champion Stakes for Juddmonte International hero Mostahdaf
An unseasonably warm autumn could result in a major boost for Ascot, with joint-trainer John Gosden revealing connections are now "looking towards" the Qipco Champion Stakes for Prince of Wales's Stakes and Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf.
The top-class five-year-old is in line to return to the scene of one of his biggest wins and add further star quality to Champions Day, provided the ground remains in his favour.
Speaking at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sales, Gosden, who trains in partnership with son Thady, said: "Mostahdaf breezed nicely on Wednesday morning and we are on weather watch, but we are looking towards the Champion Stakes providing the ground is in his favour.
