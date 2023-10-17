'She is a seriously smart filly when on song' - why this horse can win on British Champions Day at Ascot

The Flat season might be drawing to a close, but there are still plenty of big prizes to be won before the jumps take centre stage. Ascot hosts Qipco British Champions Day this weekend and there are four Group 1s to savour with some serious pots on offer. Here, some of our experts give their standout bet for Saturday's action . . .

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05)

Forecast odds: 12-1

By Graeme Rodway

There is loads of rain forecast at Ascot this week and that might put the emphasis on stamina in this race over a mile. That will suit Big Rock, who looked special when winning over 1m1f on heavy ground at Chantilly in May and might have found conditions faster than ideal on his last three starts.

Nevertheless, seconds behind Ace Impact, Inspiral and Sauterne were still solid efforts and he may have more to offer back on a testing surface over a stiff mile at Ascot.

Big Rock 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Christopher Head

Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45)

Forecast odds: 14-1

By Jack Haynes

Paddington, Nashwa and Via Sistina have other engagements alongside the Champion Stakes, and with the ground softer than ideal for Mostahdaf, this race is ripe for an each-way wager and a potential upset.

Royal Rhyme has plenty to find on ratings and no Group 1 form to his name but he is improving quickly through the ranks and conditions will be ideal for him. He is among the least exposed runners and could well defy his double-figure odds for each-way backers.

Royal Rhyme 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke

Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (1.50)

Forecast odds: 13-2

By David Jennings

Travelled beautifully through the Park Stakes at Doncaster's St Leger meeting and was value for more than the winning margin there. Won the Albany Stakes on heavy ground as a juvenile and don't forget she beat Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last year too.

She is a seriously smart filly when on song and the sweetest tune of her entire career was last time at Donny where she ran to a Racing Post Rating of 116. She remains as big as 9-1, but I can see her going off at half those odds on Saturday.

Sandrine 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Qipco British Champions Sprint Stakes (1.50)

Forecast odds: 16-1

By Harry Wilson

With the going already soft and more rain on its way, Charlie Fellowes must be relishing the chance of Group 1 glory with Vadream, who comes alive on juicy ground.

She has been better than ever this season, winning the Listed Cammidge Trophy on heavy ground before getting the better of subsequent Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream when landing the Palace House Stakes.

Those were the highest Racing Post Ratings she's ever produced and coincided with her only efforts on soft ground this year. She warmed up for this with a good fifth on faster than ideal ground in the Bengough Stakes two weeks ago.

Last year's winner Kinross has had this race in mind for a while and will no doubt be around at the finish, but prices of around 16-1 make the mud-loving Vadream a fine each-way bet.

Vadream 13:50 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Qipco Champion Stakes (3.45)

Forecast odds: 9-2

By Charlie Huggins

Ran a huge race to finish sixth on unsuitably quick ground in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and has to be seriously respected now back on his favoured testing conditions. Beaten by Mostahdaf on quick ground in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Bay Bridge will relish the soft going as he demonstrated when landing this race last year.

Favourite Horizon Dore is unproven at Group 1 level and although he has won four races in a row, the form doesn’t amount to much. The fact he was so comfortably beaten by Big Rock in the Prix la Force and Prix de Guiche means I am happy to side with Bay Bridge at a bigger price.

Bay Bridge 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: Sir Michael Stoute

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (3.05)

Forecast odds: 6-4

By Patrick Madden

It took a brilliant performance by Mostahdaf to bring Paddington's seven-race winning streak to an end in the Juddmonte International at York last time.

Up until that defeat Paddington had been the undoubted star of the three-year-old season, reeling off four consecutive Group 1 victories. His York loss can be excused, with Aidan O'Brien admitting afterwards it had perhaps been one race too many – the Juddmonte came just 21 days after his win in the Sussex Stakes.

Tahiyra will be dangerous, but a rested and refreshed Paddington can sign off a brilliant year in style.

Paddington 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Tnr: A P O'Brien

