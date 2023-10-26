'His form gives him strong claims' - Luke Morris to ride Bradsell in Breeders' Cup as Hollie Doyle misses out

Luke Morris is relishing the opportunity to return to Santa Anita next week after he picked up the Breeders' Cup ride on Bradsell, whose regular partner Hollie Doyle will miss the meeting through suspension after failing to get a seven-day careless riding ban reduced at a hearing on Thursday morning.

Doyle, found in breach when riding Rose Light in a handicap at Kempton this month, won the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot on the Archie Watson-trained Bradsell and has ridden him in seven of his eight starts.

"It's disappointing," she said. "I made a mistake and have got to take it on the chin, and I wish Archie and connections the best of luck."

Bradsell, who is owned by Victorious Racing, is the general 5-1 second favourite behind Nunthorpe hero and fellow raider Live In The Dream for the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint on Saturday week.

In Morris, the three-year-old has a prolific member of the British weighing room who struck gold last autumn when he captured the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Alpinista. He has had only one ride at the Breeders' Cup when a close sixth on Marsha in the 2017 Turf Sprint.

He's enjoyed a fruitful partnership with Watson this year through the globetrotting Brave Emperor, who has won five and been placed four times in ten outings under the rider.

Bradsell and Hollie Doyle at Royal Ascot in the summer Credit: Edward Whitaker

"I've had an excellent relationship with Archie for a number of years, since he started training really," the 35-year-old Morris said. "He's been hugely loyal to me and we've had a fantastic time this year with Brave Emperor. It's unfortunate for Hollie she isn't able to ride, but it's a great mount to have.

"I sat on Bradsell once before he ever ran and thought he was a high-class horse then. He's gone on to bigger and better things and once Hollie got the suspension, Archie made me aware of the possibility I could be on him in America."

Morris, who is set to head to Japan for a riding stint this winter, added: "I rode him in a racecourse gallop at Wolverhampton on Friday and he felt in great order. He's worked extremely well and I'm very hopeful. His British form gives him a very strong chance and he's never been round a turn before, but that was part of the idea of going to Wolverhampton.

"When I was a 7lb claimer I spent three months with Ben Cecil at Santa Anita. I lived there and know the track and facilities extremely well. It's quite nice because I went as a 17-year-old boy at the time and it's a bit like I've gone full circle now, 2,000 winners later.

"It's going to be quite an exciting time with Bradsell coming up and then I'm off to Japan in December and Archie's entered Brave Emperor in the Hong Kong Mile, although I'm not sure whether he'll go. It's lovely after Alpinista last year to have nice horses in big races to look forward to."

