The Punting Club

The Punting Club: submit your questions for a Breeders' Cup special

Does Big Evs blast off in the Juvenile Turf Sprint? Will it be Inspiral or Warm Heart in the Filly & Mare Turf? Is Auguste Rodin the one to beat in the Breeders’ Cup Turf?

The 40th Breeders’ Cup takes place at Santa Anita this weekend and racing fans are treated to two days of top-class Flat racing featuring some of the biggest names both in Europe and the US.

Looking ahead to what should be an unmissable weekend, the Punting Club returns with our resident judges on hand to discuss your questions and provide their expert views.

All you have to do is submit your questions via this link. We’ll round these up and the article will be available to read on Friday morning.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Published on 30 October 2023inThe Punting Club

Last updated 13:43, 30 October 2023

