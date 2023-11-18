Sean Bowen: ‘I’m useless at everything else bar riding horses - it drives my partner mad!’
Peter Thomas talks to the runaway title leader about DIY deficiencies, strong alliances and burning ambition
To mangle a well-known and popular piece of philosophy: there's no such thing as bad weather, just poor mental attitude. Which may be why, as the rest of us trudge torrentially from car park to gate to betting ring, with socks already dampening and little drops of rain dripping down the backs of our necks, Sean Bowen is skipping merrily back to the Lingfield weighing room with seemingly not a care in the world.
I imagine, of course, that it's far easier to make light of the elements when you're standing well clear atop the jockeys' table, within touching distance of 100 winners for the season, peering over your shoulder at rivals who look in need of oxygen. Added to which, when you're on your game, you tend to make the right calls, whatever the weather. But this is a serious Surrey monsoon.
Today, with his sodden silks discarded, waiting in chipper fashion for the inquisition to begin, it becomes clear that Bowen has chosen his undergarments well. Where many of us would have settled for a thermal vest from Marks and Sparks, the 26-year-old is light enough to be able to afford the luxury of a white plastic, wet-look top that presumably laughs in the face of precipitation and may well be on special offer in the men's section of Ann Summers.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'
- The historic triumph that won Willie Mullins a thick wedge of Aussie dollars - and ignited a dream he's still pursuing
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
- A bolt from the blue: how Frankie Dettori's Magnificent Seven changed life for bookies and punters as well as himself
- 'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'
- Dai Walters: 'I remember being on the floor and the pilot trying to get my heart back going - they didn't know if I would pull through'
- The historic triumph that won Willie Mullins a thick wedge of Aussie dollars - and ignited a dream he's still pursuing
- Roger Charlton: 'The odds were unimaginable - it was like sitting at the poker table and constantly getting dealt four aces'
- A bolt from the blue: how Frankie Dettori's Magnificent Seven changed life for bookies and punters as well as himself
- 'Henry was fighting cancer but that wasn't a detriment to his training of Frankel - it may even have been a positive'