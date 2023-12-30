FeatureThe Big Read
premium
'It will be incredibly worrying if the money coming into the sport keeps going down' - what's in store for racing in 2024?
Eight racing professionals with their views on what next year holds for the industry
A new year brings fresh opportunities, possibilities, challenges and dangers. We asked eight racing figures in Britain and Ireland to lay out their hopes and fears for the sport in 2024.
Josh Apiafi
Entrepreneur, broadcaster, Racing Media Academy founder
The creation of racing fandom in teenagers is the thing I'm most keen to see in 2024.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
more inThe Big Read
- 'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only
- Denis O'Regan: 'I just realised I couldn't take it anymore - I need to let my body and brain unwind'
- Henrietta Knight: 'The thought of it going wrong doesn't bother me - nobody can take away those three Gold Cups'
- 'I threw myself down and cried my eyes out' - inside the mind of AP McCoy
- Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'
more inThe Big Read
- 'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only
- Denis O'Regan: 'I just realised I couldn't take it anymore - I need to let my body and brain unwind'
- Henrietta Knight: 'The thought of it going wrong doesn't bother me - nobody can take away those three Gold Cups'
- 'I threw myself down and cried my eyes out' - inside the mind of AP McCoy
- Aidan Coleman: 'I didn't want to be a slave to the game, I had no interest in it - but I felt I had to do it'