'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only

The winners of 6,276 races, five Gold Cups, eight Champion Hurdles, eight Champion Chases, five Grand Nationals and 17 jockeys' championships are wrapped around a table in the Boars Head pub on Capel Street in Dublin's city centre. Just the 127 Cheltenham Festival wins between them.

Davy Russell is starving. He orders a chicken Caesar salad with a side of chips and wolfs it down in less time than it took Michael O'Leary to sack him. Ruby Walsh doesn't eat anything, he has stuck rigidly to the two meals a day diet that served him so well during his riding days, while Barry Geraghty sips away at a creamy pint of Guinness.

"Some contradiction that," Walsh scoffs over at Russell. "A healthy salad with a big bowl of chips!"