Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureThe Big Read
premium

'If you're only riding your own horse in a race, you're asleep' - Walsh, Geraghty and Russell together for one night only

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty
Three wise men: Ruby Walsh, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty, who rode 6,276 winners between them Credit: Patrick McCann

The winners of 6,276 races, five Gold Cups, eight Champion Hurdles, eight Champion Chases, five Grand Nationals and 17 jockeys' championships are wrapped around a table in the Boars Head pub on Capel Street in Dublin's city centre. Just the 127 Cheltenham Festival wins between them. 

Davy Russell is starving. He orders a chicken Caesar salad with a side of chips and wolfs it down in less time than it took Michael O'Leary to sack him. Ruby Walsh doesn't eat anything, he has stuck rigidly to the two meals a day diet that served him so well during his riding days, while Barry Geraghty sips away at a creamy pint of Guinness. 

"Some contradiction that," Walsh scoffs over at Russell. "A healthy salad with a big bowl of chips!" 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 23 December 2023inThe Big Read

Last updated 18:00, 23 December 2023

icon
more inThe Big Read
more inThe Big Read