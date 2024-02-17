'If he went to Cheltenham and Aintree he'd probably win them both' - meet the team behind Europe's most exciting young chaser

There is an almost oppressive, incessant drumbeat that accompanies the approach to the Cheltenham Festival and you can feel it when you drive into every major yard around Britain and Ireland at this time of the year.

Arriving at the stable where arguably the most exciting chaser in Europe is housed – one who stole the show on King George day at Kempton – you would imagine that the pressure would be mounting by the day. Except he isn't even running at the festival.

Il Est Francais is, of course, trained in Chantilly, or to be exact the satellite training centre of Avilly-Saint-Leonard. And the fresh-faced training team of Noel George and Amanda Zetterholm are in lockstep with the horse's co-owners that Il Est Francais won't be taking up his engagement in the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham. Instead, the six-year-old will attempt the no less daunting task of winning the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris, France's Gold Cup, on what is likely to be just his fifth start over fences.