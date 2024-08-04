Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions? 

Fancy yourself a racing aficionado? Here are four puzzles to test your knowledge of the sport.

Answers are at the bottom of the page



Who Am I?

Clue 1: Glorious week has always been important for me. An early winner there convinced me to commit to the chance to train from a major stable, which proved to be absolutely the correct decision. At the other end of my career, I announced my retirement at the start of Glorious week, though I didn't hand over the licence until the end of the year. As it turned out, one of the runners that week matched a record set by my own horse some three decades previously. A couple of months later, I got my 100th winner at Goodwood.

Clue 2: One time we had the winner of one of Glorious week's showpiece races, a grey horse who made all. The owner had another in the race who was very slightly more fancied - a quarter of a point shorter in the betting - and that horse went on to have a great career but he wasn't quite up to catching mine on this day. My horse was tough enough to cope with the winter side of the sport in later years. After that, he was my hack at home.

Clue 3: A really popular horse of mine won at Glorious Goodwood in three consecutive years, with two different champion jockeys aboard. The first year was as a 10-1 shot in a handicap, when supposedly we were drawn in the wrong place. Handicaps were a thing of the past by the following summer, so we switched into Group company and made all the running two years in a row, starting favourite both times. There were other victories that paid more in prize-money but those were special.

Clue 4: There's one race that always gets shown again and again when TV channels are trying to get people excited about Glorious Goodwood. You'd think it would be tough to watch for those of us who ended up on the losing side. But it really was a great race and gave pleasure to millions, which is the point of it all in the end. Almost all the way up the straight, you'd have said mine was going to get there. He was easily bigger than his rival and it just looked a question of when he'd be able to assert. Thankfully, he was already a Group 1 winner. He had two long, successful careers.

Guess The Racecourse

Silks search

Which horse wore these colours to victory in the Stewards’ Cup this century - and which famous sportsman was a part-owner?

Fill in the blanks

Which horse, jockey and trainer have been blacked out from this race result?

Answers

Who Am I? - Ian Balding

Guess The Racecourse - Ayr

Silks search - Hoof It, Lee Westwood

Fill in the blanks - Midday, Tom Queally, Sir Henry Cecil

See you back here next week!