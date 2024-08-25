Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions? 

Fancy yourself a racing aficionado? Here are four puzzles to test your knowledge of the sport.

Answers are at the bottom of the page



Who Am I?

Clue 1: I achieved a lot in racing and when I finally retired - for real, not the sort of exploratory retirement I'd tried some years earlier - I really only had one regret. It was never having won the Derby. Can you believe I only got one shot at it? But it was a ride with a real chance and I think if I'd had experience of the race, we might have won. I rode conservatively because of that stiff uphill run in the early stages. If the Racing Gods gave me another go at it, I'd ride him a bit closer to the pace and not have to make up so much ground in the straight.

Clue 2: Two more strides! That's all I needed to seize a quality race at Royal Ascot one time. I was lucky enough to be aboard a really talented animal but he was a bit young to show it in those days and two of my three rides on him were tinged with frustration. I gave him what was reported as 'a rhythmical finish', my usual style, and we nearly got there. It was a similar tale when we were beaten three parts of a length in a Group 1 next time. Then came a victory at York which salved a lot of wounds. He eventually became one of the most memorable horses of his era but he was someone else's ride by then.

Clue 3: The win for which you might remember me came at York. I was on a real talking horse, he'd looked like making up into a star as a three-year-old, including when I won on him in North America. But he started his next season with a couple of defeats in races he was expected to win, with someone else riding. Faith was beginning to ebb by the time we were reunited and he started a bigger price than he had been for a year. Well, he looked a world-beater that day. It was a good size of field but he was always going to win easily. It was a 10lb better performance than he'd ever given before. But you know how these things go, he was beaten in his remaining two starts that year. There was an older grey he just couldn't beat.

Clue 4: If you only follow racing in Britain, you wouldn't have seen much of me after the year of that York success, though I made occasional return visits and won a couple more races, both at Ascot and ten years apart. You might still have seen my face on occasion because I made a foray into showbiz. I was on TV for a season and made an appearance on the big screen in a movie that got nominated for Best Picture.

Guess The Racecourse

Silks search

These famous silks were twice carried to victory in the Nunthorpe in the 1990s. Can you name the first winner?

Fill in the blanks

Which horse, jockey and rider have been blacked out from this race result?

Answers

Who Am I? - Gary Stevens

Guess The Racecourse - Newton Abbot

Silks search - Lochsong (silks of Jeff Smith)

Fill in the blanks - Moonlight Cloud, Thierry Jarnet, Freddy Head (2013 Prix Maurice de Gheest)

See you back here next week!