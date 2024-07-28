Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions?

Fancy yourself a racing aficionado? Here are four puzzles to test your knowledge of the sport.

Email editor@racingpost.com if there are any other types of puzzles you would like to see in future editions.

Answers are at the bottom of the page



Who Am I?

Clue 1: I was called 'an eccentric genius' by someone who should know me well. We've had a few of those in racing, of course, but I like to think I stand above them, having passed on both my genius and my eccentricity to those who followed after me. I was a creature of France in the main but with strong connections to Ireland and Britain - and even the US in my younger days.

Clue 2: If you see a horse hanging over towards the grandstands rather than charging up towards the line, think of me. Or maybe a horse good enough to win a Classic but then seemingly unable to win any other race, or even to get involved in a finish. There's every chance my genes are in there somewhere. If my name's in the pedigree, you're in for a rollercoaster. With a rollercoaster, there's high points you'll always remember. But there might be a sting in the tail.

Clue 3: It could seem I was coasting through my races, making it look effortless. But I made sure everyone else worked, including those whose job it was to get me into the paddock. Before one of my most memorable successes, I was being especially difficult about this. Eventually, the head lad climbed aboard, even though he was hardly dressed for the task in his suit, tie and leather shoes. I decided that was my cue to start behaving and into that famous old paddock I strode, to all outwards appearances with a spectator in my saddle. It's a bit sad that no photographer caught the moment.

Clue 4: The commentator seemed to lose faith in me at about halfway in my greatest triumph. 'Snookered on the fence' is how he described my position at that point. There were some fine horses in that field, one of them carrying the royal blue silks and another who would carry them the following year (when I beat him again). Anyway, moments later, I was 'beautifully positioned,' apparently. That's what it's like when you're all class, when you've got tactical speed. It looks like things are going badly, then you win. There was a visitor from far away who got loose on the front end and I dare say lots of folk thought he'd got it in the bag. Ha ha ha!

Who Am I features in The Front Runner, Chris Cook’s weekday morning newsletter. The Front Runner includes a clue each day from Monday to Thursday before revealing the answer on Friday, as well as news, views and tips on the day’s racing. It is exclusively for .



Guess The Racecourse

Number Crunching

Multiply the record number of King George wins by a jockey (shared by Frankie Dettori and Lester Piggott) by the winning margin in lengths of Harbinger in 2010.

Name The Missing Horse

Which 21st-century King George winner have we blacked out?

. Credit: Mark Cranham

Read this next:



Sunday puzzles: can you solve last week's racing-themed questions?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Answers

Who Am I? - Montjeu

Guess The Racecourse - Punchestown

Number Crunching - 77 (Frankie Dettori and Lester Piggott won the race seven times; Harbinger won it by 11 lengths)

Name The Missing Horse - Highland Reel

See you back here next week!