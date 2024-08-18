Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions? 

Fancy yourself a racing aficionado? Here are four puzzles to test your knowledge of the sport.

Answers are at the bottom of the page



Who Am I?

Clue 1: Here's one of my jockeys reflecting on me in his autobiography - so this wasn't some spur-of-the-moment bit of euphoria in the winner's enclosure, his comments were the result of mature reflection at the end of a long career. 'One characteristic above all stuck out,' he wrote of me. 'His determination. More than any horse I've ridden, I could feel him trying. Come the moment for his maximum effort, he would lower himself towards the ground, put his head down and stretch out as if his life depended on it. He was a great horse.' How about that for an epitaph, eh?

Clue 2: I was part of what people now regard as a golden era for my division. There was a great rival who beat me every time we met. But he retired before I reached my prime and I think you'll find that my reputation has lasted rather better. Some excellent judges got paid at 50-1 when I won a Group race as a three-year-old. Now that was value!

Clue 3: People get a bit sniffy about the action on offer this weekend, one of the lower-profile Saturdays in the calendar. But I did my bit to add a touch of class to proceedings when winning one of the big races in back to back years, showing my versatility because it was a shorter trip than I generally tackled. I'd changed stables by then, my first trainer (who also bred me) having sadly died.

Clue 4: I did a lot of winning but my last race, a defeat, was nonetheless my best performance. I went overseas to tackle one of the world's most prestigious races at a trip short of my best. Naturally, I finished strongly and failed by just a head after threading my way through tiring rivals. That helped me go to stud with quite high expectations. As it turned out, I was better at passing on bravery than speed; my descendants have won both of Cheltenham's biggest prizes.

Guess The Racecourse

Silks search

These famous silks have been carried to victory in the Juddmonte International in each of the last two years – but which early 21st-century winner of the race was the first horse to win it in them?

Name the missing horse

Which recent winner of the Juddmonte International has been blacked out?

Answers

Who Am I? - Ardross

Guess The Racecourse - Epsom

Silks search - Nayef

Name the missing horse - Japan

See you back here next week!