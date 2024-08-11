Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions? 

Fancy yourself a racing aficionado? Here are four puzzles to test your knowledge of the sport.

Email editor@racingpost.com if there are any other types of puzzles you would like to see in future editions.

Answers are at the bottom of the page



Who Am I?

Clue 1: ’Without doubt the best this country has produced,’ that’s what was said about me when I stopped, by someone who was running the sport at the time. You can’t really hope for higher praise than that, can you? Of course, these questions are always hotly debated, so I guess there will still be doubt in some minds. But I did my best over several decades, around the world, for a variety of employers. My last season was just about my most memorable, which perhaps led to that enthusiastic tribute.

Clue 2: I had some great moments at Epsom, where I started off by chasing home a true legend. There was one that got away, when I faced that familiar choice between the flashy one and the guaranteed stayer. I was seduced by speed but, as it turned out, the flashy one didn’t stay. Still, I won top-class races on both horses after that.

Clue 3: I got into the happy habit of winning one of the great races every ten years. The first time, we were helped by an overnight deluge. A decade later, I conjured a strong finish out of one of the all-time greats. Ten years after that, on another great horse, it looked like we might be a bit short of room at the home turn but his tactical speed helped us out.

Clue 4: I might not be the kind of rider you associate with something frivolous like the Shergar Cup but I used to be a regular in the early days and won the Silver Saddle one time. Then I hopped over to Ireland and rode a Group 1 winner the next day.

Who Am I features in The Front Runner, Chris Cook’s weekday morning newsletter. The Front Runner includes a clue each day from Monday to Thursday before revealing the answer on Friday, as well as news, views and tips on the day’s racing. It is exclusively for .



Guess The Racecourse

. Credit: Imagery 2024 Airbus/Google

Number crunching

Add the number of Group 1 races Ascot is scheduled to host in 2024 to its total number of Flat racedays.

Read this next:

Sunday puzzles: can you solve these racing-themed questions?

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to . Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.

Answers

Who Am I? - Mick Kinane

Guess The Racecourse - Chelmsford

Number crunching - 31 - 13 Group 1 races (Queen Anne, King Charles III, St James’s Palace, Prince of Wales’s, Gold Cup, Commonwealth Cup, Coronation, Jubilee, King George, Champions Sprint, Fillies and Mares, QEII, Champion) + 18 racedays (Royal Ascot trials, Victoria Cup meeting (2 days), Royal Ascot (5 days), Summer Mile meeting (2 days), King George meeting (2 days), Shergar Cup, September meeting (2 days), October meeting (2 days), Champions Day)

See you back here next week!