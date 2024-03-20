'The challenge is getting people to realise how special it is' - 200 years of history but only success will protect Beckhampton's status
It was 1839 when the first Classic winner came out of Beckhampton. The best part of 200 years later, it takes very little imagination to picture how it might have looked back then.
The magic of Beckhampton is the way it has been preserved from one generation to the next, meaning what you see today is pretty much what you'd have always seen. And it is a sight to behold.
Sandwiched between a pair of busy A roads in Wiltshire might not sound like a location of natural beauty but, in the 'V' where the two roads part, 650 acres of roaming downland dominate the landscape. Even so, the peaceful stable courtyard which first welcomes visitors to Beckhampton gives little indication of the scale and wonderment that lies beyond.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 20 March 2024inGreat Racing Yards
Last updated 18:00, 20 March 2024
- 'Everything is in the system, even my exercise' - Aidan O'Brien guides you through the inner workings of Ballydoyle
- 'It's a fascinating, historic place to train - but in this modern era you'd have to be careful it didn't break you'
- Nicky Henderson: ‘It’s a nightmare to maintain - it has to be chock-a-block to make it pay, it wouldn’t work half full’
- 'Everything is in the system, even my exercise' - Aidan O'Brien guides you through the inner workings of Ballydoyle
- 'It's a fascinating, historic place to train - but in this modern era you'd have to be careful it didn't break you'
- Nicky Henderson: ‘It’s a nightmare to maintain - it has to be chock-a-block to make it pay, it wouldn’t work half full’