Nicky Henderson: ‘It’s a nightmare to maintain - it has to be chock-a-block to make it pay, it wouldn’t work half full’
Peter Thomas visits one of racing's most treasured stables in the first of a week-long series
A rather soggy Cheltenham Festival was somewhat appropriate following one of the wettest winters in living memory.
Indeed, visiting Seven Barrows in the build-up to the meeting – shortly before that fateful day of Constitution Hill's gallop at Kempton and all the horrors that followed for Nicky Henderson – the road from Lambourn is flooded and there is now a small lake alongside the driveway, where previously there was just grass. The driveway is under water as well, and although the gulls are bobbing away merrily, the trainer is having to fend off irreverent text messages from his jockeys suggesting a spot of cold-water swimming would do him the world of good.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 17 March 2024inGreat Racing Yards
Last updated 18:00, 17 March 2024