- More
'More effort could be made to make it more accessible. You can't expect people to become attached to a sport they don't understand'
The Generation Game pairs a Racing Post writer with a group of their own generation to find out how those of different ages view and consume racing. In the final part, Jonathan Harding meets up with Generation Z racegoers at Ascot
And so we come to the problem child. By which I mean no disrespect to any of the three members of Generation Z joining me at Ascot for Summer Mile day; rather, it's a reference to the fact their generation has come to be seen as a real problem for racing.
For what feels like an eternity, the sport's leaders and finest marketing gurus have scratched their heads and all asked the same question: how do we get more young people interested?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Generation Game
Last updated
- ‘My friend left her handbag in Frankie Dettori’s car - he was driving all around Newmarket trying to find us!’
- 'The headmaster caught me in the bookies and just asked what was going to win the next - now it's affordability checks I have to worry about'
- 'Other people look at eyes and ears and fetlocks but for me it's bottoms - it all started with John Francome and it seems as good a system as any'
- ‘My friend left her handbag in Frankie Dettori’s car - he was driving all around Newmarket trying to find us!’
- 'The headmaster caught me in the bookies and just asked what was going to win the next - now it's affordability checks I have to worry about'
- 'Other people look at eyes and ears and fetlocks but for me it's bottoms - it all started with John Francome and it seems as good a system as any'