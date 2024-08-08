Racing Post logo
FeatureThe Generation Game
premium

'More effort could be made to make it more accessible. You can't expect people to become attached to a sport they don't understand'

Reporter

The Generation Game pairs a Racing Post writer with a group of their own generation to find out how those of different ages view and consume racing. In the final part, Jonathan Harding meets up with Generation Z racegoers at Ascot

And so we come to the problem child. By which I mean no disrespect to any of the three members of Generation Z joining me at Ascot for Summer Mile day; rather, it's a reference to the fact their generation has come to be seen as a real problem for racing.

For what feels like an eternity, the sport's leaders and finest marketing gurus have scratched their heads and all asked the same question: how do we get more young people interested?

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Published on inThe Generation Game

