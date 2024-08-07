‘My friend left her handbag in Frankie Dettori’s car - he was driving all around Newmarket trying to find us!’

The Generation Game pairs a Racing Post writer with a group of their own generation to find out how those of different ages view and consume racing. In part three, Sam Hendry meets up with millennial racegoers at Windsor

When Windsor planned a ‘Rum And Reggae’ night in mid-July, it probably did not envision a scenario like this halfway through the card.

A rainstorm of biblical proportions has sent everybody running for cover. Well, almost everybody. Three brave souls have shunned the shelter to huddle around the winner’s enclosure and cheer in Tom Marquand, who crossed the line in the third race of the evening just as the heavens decided to not so much open as smash through the front door with a baseball bat.