'The headmaster caught me in the bookies and just asked what was going to win the next - now it's affordability checks I have to worry about'

The Generation Game pairs a Racing Post writer with a group of their own generation to find out how those of different ages view and consume racing. In part two, Lee Mottershead joins Generation X racegoers at Epsom. . .

A man with a rucksack on his back is walking along Langley Vale Road towards the hotel built on land once occupied by Epsom's old paddock. He checks in, drops off his bag and heads back in the opposite direction, excited, as ever, about the prospect of a trip to the races.

Mike Parcej knows he might later be sleeping on the very spot where Jet Ski Lady paraded before running away with the 1991 Oaks. He remembers the race well for it came on the day he paid his first visit to what has become his favourite Flat racecourse, a place he calls "heaven". This time there is no Classic to enjoy, just five low-grade handicaps and a maiden, but the 56-year-old will still love what he sees. He always does.