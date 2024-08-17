- More
How a mare who wouldn't sell led to a legacy of Group 1 winners - and a Group 1-winning trainer
Bob Cowell, who died on his 93rd birthday last Friday, enjoyed notable success as an owner, breeder and rider during his lifetime, with much of it down to one filly he could not let go.
Robert Houghton Cowell, known universally as Bob, was the son of jumps owner Cecil Cowell and engaged with horses from an early age.
His son, Group 1-winning trainer Robert Cowell, says: “Dad was a farmer and his parents were massively into point-to-points and hunting. Dad was a point-to-point rider and was infamous on the East Anglian circuit, riding a lot of winners. That’s how his interest in horses started and he got into racing after that and decided breeding horses was quite a lot of fun.”
Racing Lives
- 'We were described as vandals and all sort of terrible things' - the innovator who shaped the modern-day Jockey Club
- 'It was all arms, legs and horses and we were one big pile' - the precocious jockey whose Grand National forays proved a tale of woe
- 'You can call it shrewd, but training is only common sense' - the late bloomer who became the handicap king
- 'Oh come on, I've got to get to Sandringham to skin a dead foal for the Queen' - the remarkable woman who saved the lives of thousands of foals
- Farewell to a bookmaking legend, a fearless layer who could take a five-figure bet without rubbing the price
