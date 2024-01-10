'Get to the Cheltenham Festival early and see the course come alive' - readers' suggestions for the Ultimate Racing Bucket List

In a three-part series in the Racing Post last week, our writers picked out the racing experiences every fan of the sport should try to tick off their bucket list. Subsequently, in his daily Front Runner email newsletter for Members’ Club Ultimate subscribers, racing writer of the year Chris Cook invited readers to send in their top racing experiences. Here’s what you came up with.

Grand National meeting a must and make sure you visit Ireland

The Cheltenham Festival was always my top racing experience – until they made it four days. I went the first year and haven’t been back since! But here are another five for people to consider:

1. Having been to all British courses (many of them many times), I can without hesitation recommend going racing in Ireland! Primarily because the craic is just different. Laytown is unique (although it shares some similarity with Cartmel in terms of atmosphere); Killarney is by some distance the most beautiful racetrack I've been to (and that includes UAE, Gulfstream, several in France and Happy Valley); at Listowel, the town comes alive for racing (I'm advised the same is true for Galway but I've never been and, since it's a bigger town, I'd doubt that racing takes over to the extent it does in Listowel); and of course the jewel in the crown is the Dublin Racing Festival where you can comfortably fly in and out on the same day (if you must!).