Soak up the razzmatazz at Del Mar and the roar at the Palio - plus ten more must-do experiences

To mark the beginning of 2024, the Racing Post's top writers have come together to suggest the essential trips all racefans should consider for the next 12 months and beyond. We've called it the Ultimate Racing Bucket List.

From scenic Perth to the cauldron of Chester, from the pony races at Dingle to the theatre of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day, there's something for everyone. In part three, we pick 12 things all fans should try to do around the world.

The wonders of Hong Kong

If you want to see Hong Kong's best horses, book a trip to the International Races in December or one of the other big racedays at modern Sha Tin. But for pure excitement, nothing beats Happy Valley's Wednesday nights.