Get a unique perspective on Goodwood and enjoy Britain's most scenic track - plus ten more must-do racing experiences

To mark the beginning of 2024, the Racing Post's top writers have come together to suggest the essential trips all racefans should consider for the next 12 months and beyond. We've called it the Ultimate Racing Bucket List.

From scenic Perth to the cauldron of Chester, from the pony races at Dingle to the theatre of Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day, there's something for everyone. In part one, we begin with our list of 12 things all fans should try to do in Britain.

Visit the Perth festival

For many devotees, attending the three April days at Britain's most northerly racecourse is akin to an annual pilgrimage.