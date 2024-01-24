Who's who of Lambourn on hand to honour Simon McNeill - but popular ex-jockey has to wait for Michael Owen date

You know it is an important event when a jumps icon, English football legend, champion Flat jockey and local Racing Post correspondent are in attendance.

Okay, Nicky Henderson, Michael Owen and Jamie Spencer might not have much to do with East Garston FC, but they were present in the village's Queens Arms on Sunday evening when the club hosted its annual end-of-year awards.

This was followed a day later by a shoot organised by club supremo and Queens Arms owner Freddie Tulloch and bought as a charity lot for the Starlight Children's Foundation by prominent owner Fitri Hay, hence the bumper turnout, which also included trainers Ian Williams and Hugo Palmer, Coolmore's Paul Shanahan and bloodstock agent Stephen Hillen.