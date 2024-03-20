Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
14:15 HaydockHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
14:15 HaydockHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard from Lambourn
premium

'He'd go to bed with the Racing Post' - schoolboy William Dunlop follows Nicky Henderson and Charlie Hills with amateur licence

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent

Lambourn's history with amateur riders cannot be told in this space, but highlights include Nicky Henderson winning over the Grand National fences and Charlie Hills butting heads with a certain Ryan Moore.

Now a new chapter is about to be told courtesy of William Dunlop, who is the 16-year-old son of former trainer Harry Dunlop and his wife Christina and thus the grandson of late champion trainer John Dunlop.

Dunlop is soon set to sit his GCSEs, but a more exciting assignment awaits at Lingfield on April 8 when he will make his rules debut on the Georgie Nicholls-trained Sea Of Charm.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 20 March 2024inPostcard from Lambourn

Last updated 14:00, 20 March 2024

iconCopy
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn