'He'd go to bed with the Racing Post' - schoolboy William Dunlop follows Nicky Henderson and Charlie Hills with amateur licence

Lambourn's history with amateur riders cannot be told in this space, but highlights include Nicky Henderson winning over the Grand National fences and Charlie Hills butting heads with a certain Ryan Moore.

Now a new chapter is about to be told courtesy of William Dunlop, who is the 16-year-old son of former trainer Harry Dunlop and his wife Christina and thus the grandson of late champion trainer John Dunlop.

Dunlop is soon set to sit his GCSEs, but a more exciting assignment awaits at Lingfield on April 8 when he will make his rules debut on the Georgie Nicholls-trained Sea Of Charm.