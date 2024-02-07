Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
14:10 SedgefieldHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race6 MINS
14:10 SedgefieldHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
Opinion
premium

Meet the jockey and talent scout about to embark on another Scandinavian adventure

James BurnLambourn correspondent

A familiar face around these parts will soon be departing Lambourn – and he will be taking someone else with him in his unusual role as a talent scout.

While time allows, it was good to catch up last week with Alan Wallace, who partnered more than 100 winners in Scandinavia and is now set to give it another crack there.

The Liverpudlian, who is an Everton fanatic, first came to Lambourn as an apprentice for Charlie Hills, but, like plenty of young riders, he found opportunities hard to come by so switched his attention to Scandinavia, where he accrued an impressive winning tally from more than 1,000 rides before returning to Britain to link up with the Amo Racing operation in the village a few years ago in the hope of kickstarting his career at home.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 7 February 2024inPostcard from Lambourn

Last updated 14:00, 7 February 2024

iconCopy
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn