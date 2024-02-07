Meet the jockey and talent scout about to embark on another Scandinavian adventure
A familiar face around these parts will soon be departing Lambourn – and he will be taking someone else with him in his unusual role as a talent scout.
While time allows, it was good to catch up last week with Alan Wallace, who partnered more than 100 winners in Scandinavia and is now set to give it another crack there.
The Liverpudlian, who is an Everton fanatic, first came to Lambourn as an apprentice for Charlie Hills, but, like plenty of young riders, he found opportunities hard to come by so switched his attention to Scandinavia, where he accrued an impressive winning tally from more than 1,000 rides before returning to Britain to link up with the Amo Racing operation in the village a few years ago in the hope of kickstarting his career at home.
Published on 7 February 2024inPostcard from Lambourn
Last updated 14:00, 7 February 2024
