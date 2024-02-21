Warren Greatrex buoyed by high-profile recruits but smitten owners' interest is positive for racing too
The headlines at Andy and Gemma Brown's dispersal sale, understandably, centred on Caldwell Potter, who was bought for a record-breaking €740,000, but the transfers of Mighty Bandit and Tactical Affair served notice we could be hearing more about Warren Greatrex again.
A Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer, Greatrex recorded 50-plus winners in four campaigns, but his fortunes have dipped more recently and he had just 13 in 2021-22.
He also had to endure the tragic deaths of two members of staff, Michael Pitt and David Thompson, which came only months apart in July 2021 and February 2022.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 21 February 2024inPostcard from Lambourn
Last updated 14:00, 21 February 2024
- Meet the jockey and talent scout about to embark on another Scandinavian adventure
- Who's who of Lambourn on hand to honour Simon McNeill - but popular ex-jockey has to wait for Michael Owen date
- 'Everything's dandy' - ten chickens, seven horses, four dogs and one betting industry heavyweight
- Maturing Sheehan remains as competitive as ever - as the locals at the bowls club can testify
- Sheikh Hamdan always had a soft spot for the village - and his legacy lives on with arrival of fabulous Frankel filly
- Meet the jockey and talent scout about to embark on another Scandinavian adventure
- Who's who of Lambourn on hand to honour Simon McNeill - but popular ex-jockey has to wait for Michael Owen date
- 'Everything's dandy' - ten chickens, seven horses, four dogs and one betting industry heavyweight
- Maturing Sheehan remains as competitive as ever - as the locals at the bowls club can testify
- Sheikh Hamdan always had a soft spot for the village - and his legacy lives on with arrival of fabulous Frankel filly