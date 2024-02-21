Racing Post logo
Opinion
premium

Warren Greatrex buoyed by high-profile recruits but smitten owners' interest is positive for racing too

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent

The headlines at Andy and Gemma Brown's dispersal sale, understandably, centred on Caldwell Potter, who was bought for a record-breaking €740,000, but the transfers of Mighty Bandit and Tactical Affair served notice we could be hearing more about Warren Greatrex again.

A Cheltenham Festival-winning trainer, Greatrex recorded 50-plus winners in four campaigns, but his fortunes have dipped more recently and he had just 13 in 2021-22.

He also had to endure the tragic deaths of two members of staff, Michael Pitt and David Thompson, which came only months apart in July 2021 and February 2022.

Published on 21 February 2024inPostcard from Lambourn

Last updated 14:00, 21 February 2024

