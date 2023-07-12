Racing Post logo
Feature
premium

'We're getting there' - Tom Ward gearing up for big Newmarket raid as he dreams of starring ITV role

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Tom Ward: trainer is approaching four years with a licence
Tom Ward: trainer is in his fourth year with a licenceCredit: Edward Whitaker

After nearly completing four years with a licence, Tom Ward could be set for the biggest afternoon of his career at Newmarket on Friday.

The master of Whitehouse Stables in Upper Lambourn has two-year-old Woodhay Wonder in line to contest the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes 35 minutes before Diamond Bay runs in the bet365 Trophy, a heritage handicap worth £100,000.

"We're still young and getting going in our training career," he says. "But it's great we've horses of quality now who can run in these bigger races. They put you on the map, so if we can win a few nice prizes that will help, and I feel we're getting the level of horse who can do that.

Published on 12 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 12 July 2023
