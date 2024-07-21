'We have superb facilities and it's a fantastic place to train horses' - former greyhound trainer arrives in Lambourn

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Lambourn has a new name to follow as former greyhound trainer Paul Attwater has received his licence and will be based at the historic Newlands Stables.

Previously home to the likes of Brian Meehan, Brendan Powell and Kim Brassey, the yard owned by Gary Gillies has 49 licensed boxes and is situated a stone's throw from the Mandown gallops.