- More
'We have superb facilities and it's a fantastic place to train horses' - former greyhound trainer arrives in Lambourn
From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com
Lambourn has a new name to follow as former greyhound trainer Paul Attwater has received his licence and will be based at the historic Newlands Stables.
Previously home to the likes of Brian Meehan, Brendan Powell and Kim Brassey, the yard owned by Gary Gillies has 49 licensed boxes and is situated a stone's throw from the Mandown gallops.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inRegulars
Last updated
- No 11th title for Gina Andrews as Izzie Marshall makes mission impossible a reality with a bit to spare
- Irish pointing graduates take centre stage at Aintree looking for a fourth successive Grand National win
- Tower Of London was more impressive than the bare result, but will he come back or go up in distance for future targets?
- How a retired engineer's fun tipping idea turned into a successful hunter chase sponsorship deal
- 'It's a bit of fun' - Noel Fehily and Jason Maguire set to begin training
- No 11th title for Gina Andrews as Izzie Marshall makes mission impossible a reality with a bit to spare
- Irish pointing graduates take centre stage at Aintree looking for a fourth successive Grand National win
- Tower Of London was more impressive than the bare result, but will he come back or go up in distance for future targets?
- How a retired engineer's fun tipping idea turned into a successful hunter chase sponsorship deal
- 'It's a bit of fun' - Noel Fehily and Jason Maguire set to begin training