'This is something I said I would never do' - Alice Haynes's racing manager takes on second job as agent to David Egan

Amo Racing retained rider and former champion apprentice David Egan has a new agent after his eight-year spell with 'Kingmaker' Tony Hind ended recently.

The 25-year-old jockey is now on the books of Charlie Sutton, who is new to the agenting game as his other job is being racing manager to Newmarket trainer Alice Haynes.