Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:12 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:12 PontefractHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Regulars
premium

'This is something I said I would never do' - Alice Haynes's racing manager takes on second job as agent to David Egan

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Amo Racing retained rider and former champion apprentice David Egan has a new agent after his eight-year spell with 'Kingmaker' Tony Hind ended recently.

The 25-year-old jockey is now on the books of Charlie Sutton, who is new to the agenting game as his other job is being racing manager to Newmarket trainer Alice Haynes.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inRegulars

Last updated

iconCopy
more inRegulars
more inRegulars