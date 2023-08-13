Saffie Osborne ready for top level as Coolmore and Juddmonte juveniles catch the eye - three things we learned this week

It was Shergar Cup day at Ascot on Saturday which saw a brilliant performance from the Ladies team while some stars of the future were on show at the Curragh and Newmarket. Here are three things we learned this week . . .

Aidan O’Brien’s juvenile hand is growing stronger . . .

Bucanero Fuerte turned the Phoenix Stakes into a one-horse race at the Curragh on Saturday in a dream resultfor trainer Adrian Murray, but most of the post-meeting chatter centred on the latest exciting juvenile to emerge from Ballydoyle.

Diego Velazquez , a son of Frankel and a big-money buy at the Tattersalls Book 1 sale last October, could not have impressed moreon his debut in the 7f maiden, streaking to a four-and-three-quarter-length success.

He was slashed in price for both the 2,000 Guineas and Derby, but he looked stronger the further he went, indicating the latter could be the prime target for next season.

Diego Velazquez made a striking impression on his debut on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann

He joins a long line of precocious colts coming out of Ballydoyle, with Superlative Stakes winner City Of Troy leading the pack and Coventry star River Tiber – who had Bucanero Fuerte a length back in third at Royal Ascot – not far behind. With Ylang Ylang , Matrika and another Saturday Curragh winner, Cherry Blossom , looking earmarked for the highest level, the fillies are not too bad either.

More experience before a step up to Group level is required for Diego Velazquez, but his future looks extremely bright. Trainer Aidan O’Brien has once again been the undisputed dominant force on the Flat this summer, and on this evidence 2024 could follow a similar pattern.

Sam Hendry

. . . and Juddmonte unearth their own smart prospects

Coolmore are not the only racing giant thriving with their two-year-olds, with the future looking bright for Juddmonte as well after the iconic owner-breeder operation enjoyed a third winning two-year-old debutant in just over a month.

Macduff continued the fine juvenile run when defying greenness to justify short-priced favouritism at Newmarket on Friday evening, beating a Godolphin runner-up and Amo Racing-owned third.

The penny dropped for the Ralph Beckett-trained colt only late on, but he finished to good effect and looks a smart prospect.

Macduff doesn't have any fancy engagements at this stage, whereas fellow debut scorers Starlore and Task Force, the latter also trained by Beckett, are among the entries for the Champagne Stakes, a race Juddmonte won last year with subsequent Dewhurst and 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean.

Task Force justified strong market support when an easy winner on his debut at Salisbury last month, but Racing Post Ratings suggest the Sir Michael Stoute-trained Starlore could be the pick of the trio.

Starlore was Stoute's first two-year-old winner of the season and looked likely to win decisively at Sandown before idling late on. He should have learned a great deal.

Add Array, a runner-up at Newbury and Glorious Goodwood with Gimcrack and Mill Reef entries, into the mix and there is plenty to get excited about, with potentially more well-bred newcomers to run in the coming weeks.

Jack Haynes

Saffie Osborne shines on big stage

The Ladies team stole the show at the Shergar Cupon Saturday and while it was Hollie Doyle who walked away with leading rider honours, her teammate Saffie Osborne was equally as impressive as she continues her breakout year.

She rode a double on the day, including when beating Doyle in a pulsating head-to-head in the Challenge. Her tally of 43 winners this year is only three off her personal best.

Hayley Turner, Saffie Osborne and Hollie Doyle celebrate Shergar Cup glory Credit: Edward Whitaker

Much of her success so far has come in team events. The Racing League may be a polarising concept, but it has done wonders for Osborne and she has been booting home winners again this summer after being crowned leading rider last season.

Opportunities at the highest level have been harder to come by, although Random Harvest has been a star for her and Ed Walker with two Group 3 victories in the past year, while Osborne’s ride on Metier to win the Chester Cup was a peach. As she gains more experience and big-race winners, she will become harder to ignore.

Sam Hendry

