Royal winner in the 2,000 Guineas looks a serious prospect - but would that count for Lambourn?
It's always a pleasure to catch up with Paul Cole and he was in fine form last weekend when we discussed the prospects of Royal Scotsman in Saturday's Qipco 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Cole now trains in partnership with son Oliver, but it was his eldest son Alex who first alerted me to the Gleneagles colt's talent last spring. When Oliver mentioned it a few weeks later, I told him they surely couldn't all be wrong – and they weren't.
Royal Scotsman, owned by Jim and Fitri Hay, duly enjoyed a fine juvenile campaign, winning the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and finishing a fine second in the Dewhurst, all of which has helped to make him a general 8-1 for the big race.
