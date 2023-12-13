Richard Hoiles: 'I just try to convey what I'm feeling as a fan - but you're only one word away from cocking the whole thing up'

There is no room for nerves at the start of a race.

As the horses group together, circling under the watchful eye of the starter, the sharp anticipation of a Grade 1 contest ripples through the crowd at Sandown. Yet high above, peering over the ledge, Richard Hoiles is calm.

Nervous people talk too quickly and Hoiles has crafted his oration to a fine art. It helps, of course, that he has been here before. There are only a few major races across the globe that ITV's lead commentator has not witnessed, and Saturday's Tingle Creek card is no exception. He glances back at his set-up and adjusts the audio levels on his headset as the final seconds tick down, before launching into his shift with expert ease.