Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeatureBetting World
premium

MPs told of complexity in affordability debate as inquiry begins to hear evidence

author image
Bill BarberIndustry editor
MPs are likely to vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal for a third time this week
MPs have started taking evidence in an inquiry into gambling regulationCredit: Dan Kitwood

Gambling charities acknowledged the complexity surrounding the issue of affordability checks as the latest parliamentary inquiry into gambling got under way in earnest in Westminster last week.

The Culture, Media and Sport committee launched an inquiry into gambling regulation in December and began taking oral evidence with a session involving representatives of three charities operating in the sector, GambleAware, GamCare and Gordon Moody.

Some campaigners have called for strict affordability checks to be introduced at levels as low as a £100 monthly loss but when the government's long-delayed white paper finally appeared last month it included plans for a lighter-touch two-tier system of financial risk checks.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 22 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 22 May 2023
icon
more inBetting World
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inBetting World