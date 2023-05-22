MPs told of complexity in affordability debate as inquiry begins to hear evidence
Gambling charities acknowledged the complexity surrounding the issue of affordability checks as the latest parliamentary inquiry into gambling got under way in earnest in Westminster last week.
The Culture, Media and Sport committee launched an inquiry into gambling regulation in December and began taking oral evidence with a session involving representatives of three charities operating in the sector, GambleAware, GamCare and Gordon Moody.
Some campaigners have called for strict affordability checks to be introduced at levels as low as a £100 monthly loss but when the government's long-delayed white paper finally appeared last month it included plans for a lighter-touch two-tier system of financial risk checks.
