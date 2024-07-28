Money has come for this Goodwood specialist - but 12-1 is still worth taking ahead of marathon test on Friday

Most unusually, the King George seems more likely to have an impact on future top races in the US than Europe, which perhaps says it all about a head-scratcher of a race.

Goliath seemed well suited by the frenetic pace and could be called the winner some way out. If there were an equine procedure to reverse a gelding operation, I am sure Francis Graffard would get Goliath and his other stable star Calandagan in for surgery immediately.

As it is, neither can contest the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but Goliath is now favourite for the Breeders' Cup Turf at 7-1, with Calandagan 14-1.