Mighty Royal Ascot haul shows Lambourn is not all about one horse - despite all the talk

It was good to catch up last week with my colleague David Jennings, who was over from Ireland for Royal Ascot, although I didn't know where to start when he asked how many times I'd said the words Constitution Hill in the past year.

His name popped up when I saw his owner Michael Buckley at Ascot on the opening day and over a chat with Bryony Frost there on Saturday, while the Post's awarding-winning photographer Edward Whitaker was on about him on Monday before he was due to snap the hulking champion on his summer holiday.

The unbeaten hurdling superstar even got a mention on ITV when Matt Chapman asked Nicky Henderson for the latest after Ahorsewithnoname won the Ascot Stakes.