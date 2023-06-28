Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionPostcard From Lambourn
premium

Mighty Royal Ascot haul shows Lambourn is not all about one horse - despite all the talk

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Constitution Hill: will start four weeks of pre-training exercise from the start of July
Constitution Hill: Lambourn powerhouse looked in rude health on MondayCredit: Edward Whitaker

It was good to catch up last week with my colleague David Jennings, who was over from Ireland for Royal Ascot, although I didn't know where to start when he asked how many times I'd said the words Constitution Hill in the past year.

His name popped up when I saw his owner Michael Buckley at Ascot on the opening day and over a chat with Bryony Frost there on Saturday, while the Post's awarding-winning photographer Edward Whitaker was on about him on Monday before he was due to snap the hulking champion on his summer holiday.

The unbeaten hurdling superstar even got a mention on ITV when Matt Chapman asked Nicky Henderson for the latest after Ahorsewithnoname won the Ascot Stakes.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 28 June 2023Last updated 14:00, 28 June 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn