Simon Earle kicks off fresh start at Barbury Castle with winner - and 'excited for future' after active sales period

Trainer Simon Earle is relishing a fresh start from his new base at Barbury Castle and recently kicked off on the perfect note with a winner with his first runner.

Earle is renting the former satellite yard of Alan King at the historic Wiltshire estate and was successful with Malago Rose in a 3m½f handicap hurdle at Southwell four days after moving in at the start of the month.