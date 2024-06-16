Racing Post logo
Racing Grapevine
premium

Simon Earle kicks off fresh start at Barbury Castle with winner - and 'excited for future' after active sales period

From the tack room to the racecourse, the Racing Grapevine is the place for the latest from the sport’s heartlands and is exclusive to Members Club Ultimate subscribers from 4pm every Sunday. Got a new appointment or career development to tell us about? Email racinggrapevine@racingpost.com

Trainer Simon Earle is relishing a fresh start from his new base at Barbury Castle and recently kicked off on the perfect note with a winner with his first runner.

Earle is renting the former satellite yard of Alan King at the historic Wiltshire estate and was successful with Malago Rose in a 3m½f handicap hurdle at Southwell four days after moving in at the start of the month.

