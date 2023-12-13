Maturing Sheehan remains as competitive as ever - as the locals at the bowls club can testify
Plenty of praise has come Gavin Sheehan's way of late, but former jockey John Rowe threw me a curveball the day after the rider had produced Datsalrightgino to perfection to win Newbury's Coral Gold Cup this month.
"He's a brilliant bowls player too," said Rowe, paying more plaudits to someone on the crest of a wave following 19 winners in November, which was a monthly best.
Sheehan was also in the spotlight last week when he had to sit through a lengthy BHA appeal hearing after raceday stewards at Huntingdon on November 25 banned him for 14 days. They deemed he had not tried hard enough to win a maiden hurdle on Zain Nights, whose trainer Lucy Wadham was more than satisfied with the ride.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
- Sheikh Hamdan always had a soft spot for the village - and his legacy lives on with arrival of fabulous Frankel filly
- 'It felt like he was your friend' - Nicky Henderson bowls over the crowd at packed syndicate visit
- The 'mad Swede' who helped to create the ultimate Breeders' Cup miracle from Lambourn
- 'It's a perfectly good idea' - Nicky Henderson eyeing Grand National glory despite reduction in field size
- Jamie Snowden and Sir Anthony McCoy leave champion South African trainer longing for more on Valley visit
- Sheikh Hamdan always had a soft spot for the village - and his legacy lives on with arrival of fabulous Frankel filly
- 'It felt like he was your friend' - Nicky Henderson bowls over the crowd at packed syndicate visit
- The 'mad Swede' who helped to create the ultimate Breeders' Cup miracle from Lambourn
- 'It's a perfectly good idea' - Nicky Henderson eyeing Grand National glory despite reduction in field size
- Jamie Snowden and Sir Anthony McCoy leave champion South African trainer longing for more on Valley visit