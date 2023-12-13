Racing Post logo
OpinionPostcard From Lambourn
premium

Maturing Sheehan remains as competitive as ever - as the locals at the bowls club can testify

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Gavin Sheehan: 19 winners in November was a monthly best
Gavin Sheehan: 19 winners in November was a monthly best

Plenty of praise has come Gavin Sheehan's way of late, but former jockey John Rowe threw me a curveball the day after the rider had produced Datsalrightgino to perfection to win Newbury's Coral Gold Cup this month.

"He's a brilliant bowls player too," said Rowe, paying more plaudits to someone on the crest of a wave following 19 winners in November, which was a monthly best.

Sheehan was also in the spotlight last week when he had to sit through a lengthy BHA appeal hearing after raceday stewards at Huntingdon on November 25 banned him for 14 days. They deemed he had not tried hard enough to win a maiden hurdle on Zain Nights, whose trainer Lucy Wadham was more than satisfied with the ride.

Published on 13 December 2023inPostcard from Lambourn

Last updated 14:05, 13 December 2023

