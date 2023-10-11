Jamie Snowden and Sir Anthony McCoy leave champion South African trainer longing for more on Valley visit

Dylan Cunha has worked wonders since he swapped South Africa for Newmarket and another highly successful South African trainer, Paul Peter, also seems smitten with Britain after a recent visit that included a morning on the Lambourn gallops with Jamie Snowden and an introduction to a certain Sir Anthony McCoy.

A guest of Basingstoke-based betting expert Joao de Mata, Peter was joined by trainer Gareth van Zyl and the pair enjoyed trips to Epsom, Andrew Balding's Kingsclere base, Newmarket, Tony Carroll's Worcestershire HQ as well as Lambourn – where there was no Sun City weather.

"We're horse people, that doesn't matter," said Peter as he battled the autumn gusts on the schooling grounds.