Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
FeaturePostcard from Lambourn
premium

Jamie Snowden and Sir Anthony McCoy leave champion South African trainer longing for more on Valley visit

author image
James BurnLambourn correspondent
Paul Peter (right) with fellow Lambourn visitor Gareth van Zyl
Paul Peter (right) with fellow Lambourn visitor Gareth van Zyl

Dylan Cunha has worked wonders since he swapped South Africa for Newmarket and another highly successful South African trainer, Paul Peter, also seems smitten with Britain after a recent visit that included a morning on the Lambourn gallops with Jamie Snowden and an introduction to a certain Sir Anthony McCoy.

A guest of Basingstoke-based betting expert Joao de Mata, Peter was joined by trainer Gareth van Zyl and the pair enjoyed trips to Epsom, Andrew Balding's Kingsclere base, Newmarket, Tony Carroll's Worcestershire HQ as well as Lambourn – where there was no Sun City weather.

"We're horse people, that doesn't matter," said Peter as he battled the autumn gusts on the schooling grounds.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 11 October 2023Last updated 14:00, 11 October 2023
icon
more inPostcard from Lambourn
more inPostcard from Lambourn