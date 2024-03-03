'I don't think I'll be the next Edward Whitaker!' - Jacko Fanshawe in the frame for photography award

More professional photographers than ever can be found on Newmarket Heath these days and their number has been swelled further recently by a trainer’s wife whose work is in the running for an award.

Although at first she thought she might not qualify, James Fanshawe’s wife Jacko (never Jackie) took the unusual step of enrolling on a photography course run by the National Association of Racing Staff (Nars) last autumn and has not looked back.

Previously, Fanshawe was restricted to taking pictures of the Pegasus Stables stars in action on the gallops on her phone and, when she did pick up a camera, she could use only one setting, explaining: "I got this smart camera over ten years ago and the only setting I knew on it was A for automatic!"