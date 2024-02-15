George Boughey swaps Newmarket for Vegas as he parties with Frankie and friends at the Super Bowl
The countdown to the turf season – only five weeks away now – means things will soon be getting busier and busier in the town, but some of Newmarket's racing community took the chance to enjoy a bit of downtime last weekend.
Trainer George Boughey was among those to relish a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience watching the Kansas City Chiefs triumph over the San Francisco 49ers at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. He may not have partied with Taylor Swift, but Frankie Dettori and Kia Joorabchian were not bad alternatives.
Boughey jetted out with owner Ed Babington and bloodstock agent Sam Haggas to Nevada to enjoy a spell at the world’s capital of gambling and was hosted on match day by Amo Racing boss Joorabchian and Rebel Racing supremos Phil Cunningham and his son Aidan. They were joined at the Allegiant Stadium for the thrilling 24-21 overtime win by Dettori, recently relocated in the US, and former Newmarket-based trainer Simon Callaghan.
Published on 15 February 2024inPostcard from Newmarket
Last updated 14:23, 15 February 2024
