FeaturePostcard From Newmarket
Gosden gossip, dodgy quiz answers and Peroni disaster as popular racing haunt says farewell - for now

author image
David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

There have been long faces about town this week after a popular local racing haunt, the Packhorse Inn at Moulton, closed for refurbishment last Saturday – but at least it said farewell (for now) with a proper bang.

The pub and noted eaterie is one of the go-to places for the racing community, but trainers, jockeys, owners and breeders will have to make alternative entertainment arrangements until it reopens shortly before the Craven meeting in April.

The Packhorse, owned by one of William Knight's yard sponsors, the Chestnut Group, is closing to have the pub and kitchen refurbished, turn the existing bar around and double its bedroom capacity from the current eight rooms, which are often filled with visitors for racing or sales.

Published on 31 January 2024inPostcard from Newmarket

Last updated 14:00, 31 January 2024

