Gosden gossip, dodgy quiz answers and Peroni disaster as popular racing haunt says farewell - for now
There have been long faces about town this week after a popular local racing haunt, the Packhorse Inn at Moulton, closed for refurbishment last Saturday – but at least it said farewell (for now) with a proper bang.
The pub and noted eaterie is one of the go-to places for the racing community, but trainers, jockeys, owners and breeders will have to make alternative entertainment arrangements until it reopens shortly before the Craven meeting in April.
The Packhorse, owned by one of William Knight's yard sponsors, the Chestnut Group, is closing to have the pub and kitchen refurbished, turn the existing bar around and double its bedroom capacity from the current eight rooms, which are often filled with visitors for racing or sales.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 31 January 2024inPostcard from Newmarket
Last updated 14:00, 31 January 2024
- Ascot Gold Cup winner remains a local hero 20 years on - and is in the frame for another trophy
- Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use
- No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
- Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich
- 'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'
- Ascot Gold Cup winner remains a local hero 20 years on - and is in the frame for another trophy
- Godolphin policy change could see Sir Henry Cecil's former base back in use
- No mercy shown from Sir Mark Prescott as I get another withering assessment of my flawed dress sense
- Gay Kelleway guest of honour on opening night of new horseracing production in Norwich
- 'I was late every day under Sir Mark Prescott - so it's a bit ironic I'm doing this now'